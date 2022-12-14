ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight.
Officers were dispatched to the 440 block of London Court just after 1 a.m. to respond to a stabbing in progress in call.
According to Metro police, a man at the scene was found stabbed in the lower extremities and suffering from critical injuries.
Officials say the man was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries but is expected to recover.
Metro police a woman is in custody at this time. It remains unclear what led to the stabbing.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.