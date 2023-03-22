DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was critically injured after he crashed into a telephone pole on early Wednesday morning in Donelson.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ruby Circle and Music Valley Drive.
According to Metro police, the driver was a Hispanic man who showed no obvious signs of impairment at the scene.
The man was taken to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.
An investigation into the crash remains underway. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.