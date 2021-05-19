Man critically injured after crash in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries after a crash in the Whites Creek area of Nashville late Tuesday night.

The crash, involving one vehicle, was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Briley Parkway at Whites Creek Pike.

Metro police said the car involved was found flipped on its side in a grassy area.

One person inside the vehicle was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released.

