Man crashes stolen construction vehicle into semi in Monterey

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Monterey tried stealing a construction vehicle and crashed it into a semi, according to police.

Monterey police said a skid steer loader was parked at a daycare by a construction crew that was installing sidewalks nearby.

Investigators learned Timothy Lloyd hotwired the vehicle Monday night, and tried to drive it up Elmore Street. Officers say he had a hard time steering it as it entered the Save-a-lot parking lot and drove straight towards Monterey Drugs.

Lloyd lost control and crashed into a parked semi before running away back to his personal vehicle.

He was later taken into custody where he was charged with theft and vandalism.