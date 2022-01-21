MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County jury found a man guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication after a 68-year-old woman was killed in August of 2020.

William Michael Bowers Jr. was convicted on Wednesday. He is accused of killing 68-year-old Stella Barnett on August 21, 2020.

According to District Attorney Brent Cooper, the verdict came after two days of proof presented by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Haywood.

“She has worked for me about five years and has become extremely proficient in prosecuting impaired drivers,” Cooper said. “Our prayers go out to the Barnett family. Hopefully, this verdict is somewhat of a comfort to them.”

Bowers will be sentenced on March 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. by Circuit Judge Stella Hargrove.