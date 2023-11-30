WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County law enforcement pulled over a speeder who was driving a whopping 75 mph over the speed limit during an early morning pursuit.

According to authorities, the incident began when a member of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office clocked an Infiniti G35 driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. When the deputy tried to stop the car, it turned onto Concord Road in Brentwood before heading south on Franklin Road, a 45 mph zone.

The young man behind the wheel — identified by officials as Najee Brogdon — accelerated. He ended up driving more than 120 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the arrest affidavit.

“All he would have received would have been a speeding ticket, but he chose to take it to the next level,” Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said.

While Brogdon was fast, the law enforcement radios were faster. Over the crest of the next hill, near Holly Tree Gap Road, members of the Brentwood Police Department were waiting for the speeder.

Officers deployed a spike strip on the speeding car, bringing Brogdon to a stop. That’s when they executed a felony takedown, which was captured on their body camera footage.

“Both hands out of the car now! Step out of the car slowly! Face away from me, both hands in the air!” authorities said.

The law enforcement officers put Brogdon face down on the pavement and took him into custody without further incident.

Meanwhile, a search of Brogdon’s car reportedly yielded a small amount of marijuana.

Court documents show that Brogdon was driving without lights in Clarksville in February 2022. He was pulled over by an officer from the Austin Peay State University Police Department, who also found marijuana in the car.

“We have radio systems in the car; all of our radios are interoperable, so we can talk with Brentwood, Franklin, [Tennessee] Highway Patrol. We can talk with any law enforcement agency in the county, and they can talk back with us,” Elrod explained to News 2. “That radio’s going to outrun that car, and that’s exactly what happened. The cooperation between the sheriff’s office and the other agencies that were involved in this, everybody working together for one common goal, at the end of the day, the bad guy went to jail.”

According to officials, Brogdon was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, and simple possession.