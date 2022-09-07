GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Close to a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Gallatin.

According to police, it happened in a busy part of Gallatin where many people were outside, walking, shopping and driving about.

Multiple cameras in the area caught the violent episode as a red Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 21-year-old Samuel Williams, drove down the street just before 6 p.m.

Video shows a 22-year-old man crossing the street. The man was pulling a wagon with a 4-year-old child inside. Shots were soon fired as the SUV sped away.

Multiple calls came pouring into 911.

“Yes ma’am, there were gunshots fired here at my house,” one caller said.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and were amazed to find nobody hurt.

A woman who is related to the child and the 22-year-old victim told officers she believed the driver shot from a Bronco.

“They see him; they pull a gun out and start shooting. I’m so nervous. God, I am nervous,” she said.

Police were able to link the vehicle to Williams, who reportedly lives in the Hendersonville area.

Authorities said Williams and an unidentified passenger knew the intended victim, but police are still trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.

“This was a violent incident in broad daylight on one of our residential corners where individuals show up, everyone is outside, and they start shooting at random,” Captain Lamar Ballard said. “It is one of our busiest intersections, in a residential area, multiple people out on the street when the subject pulled up and started shooting.”

The suspects are facing numerous felonies, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

If you know the whereabouts of Samuel Williams or have any information, you are urged to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.