MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that left one woman dead in Maury County.

The crash happened on Thursday, May 4, just before 11 p.m. on Old Highway 43 and Lawrenceburg Highway in Maury County.

Courtesy: Kaotik Media

Courtesy: Kaotik Media

According to a crash report provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on Lawrenceburg Highway when it failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway through a ditch.

Authorities said the Challenger went airborne, causing it to overturn in a field and strike a 1995 Ford Windstar Van that was traveling north on Highway 43.

Officials reported that the passenger of the Ford van – identified as 64-year-old Vivian Walls – died in the crash. The 60-year-old driver of the van was injured in the crash, but the extent of her injuries remains unknown. Neither were wearing a seatbelt, according to THP.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger – 34-year-old Ricardo Walker – was injured in the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities reported that Walker was charged with vehicular homicide. No other details were immediately released.