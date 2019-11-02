Man charged with vehicular assault after driving under the influence

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Ricardo Banda Tovar is being charged with vehicular assault after driving under the influence.

Officers say this all happened on October 26th on Murfreesboro Pike. He was driving along Bell and Rural Hill Road when he crashed into other vehicles. Tovar was pinned in the driver’s seat of his own car. Crews had to extract him from the vehicle.

Tovar injured a 5 year-old girl in this crash. He also sustained a broken hip and ribs.

Officers say he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words. He told officers that he was ‘very drunk’ and had ‘about six’ drinks before getting behind the wheel. After running Tovar’s information through the National Crime Information Center, police say they discovered Tovar had a suspended driver’s license.