SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 58-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted two children at the Spring Hill Walmart.

The incident happened at the location on Main Street on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Spring Hill police reported officers arrived at the store and found John Hogue, of Spring Hill, in the parking lot, where he was interviewed.

Hogue is accused of assaulting two siblings, who are ages 11 and 13, inside the store while the family was shopping.

He was booked into the Williamson County jail and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery and assault.

No additional information was immediately released.