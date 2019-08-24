Man charged with sending state capitol threat email apologizes

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nathan Semans says he regrets threatening to kill someone at the state capitol.

“I realize now that I did carry it way too far,” Semans said.

“I sure didn’t mean for it to stick the way it did,” he said. “I apologize for that.”

He’s in custody at the Humphreys County Jail after being arrested Wednesday night.

During an interview with News 2, Semans admits to sending an email to the television station saying in part that he was “going to the state capital to blow someone’s brain out.”

“I regret writing that,” Semans said. “But yeah, I don’t know exactly what was going through my mind at the time.”

In the email, he also bashes President Trump writing “…Trump belongs in the dumpster” and threatened to “join ISIS to seek revenge.”

“After I sent it, I realized what I’ve done,” he said.

Semans was charged with the commission of an act of terrorism and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

“It blew our mind,” said Jeff Cox who lives near Semans’ home in Waverly.

“We have two small children,” Cox said. “To know that he was that close to where we sleep at night is pretty disturbing.”

After recent mass shootings, The FBI says threats like this will be taken seriously.

“It’s absolutely not okay,” said Kevin Varpness with the FBI’s Cyber and Counter Intelligence.

Varpness says they’re launching a new campaign called “Think before you post” to make the public aware of the consequences of posting threats online.

“This is definitely deterrence when people start getting arrested and start facing federal time for their actions they have to take accountability for what they do,” Varpness aid.

As for Semans, he says he’s dealt with mental health issues for years but says he realizes what he did was wrong.

“I’ve been struggling with a lot of isolation,” Semans said. “As far as what I was thinking, I don’t know if I really was thinking too much.”