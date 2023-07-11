PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said a man who was charged with public intoxication now faces additional charges after he allegedly spit in a deputy’s face after his arrest.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began after deputies responded to trespassing call on Dyer Long Road on Monday, July 3.

Upon arrival, deputies reported the suspect – identified as Anthony Ray Thomas – appeared to be under the influence. Thomas was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

At the jail, deputies and medical staff entered Thomas’ cell to provide treatment for a self-inflicted injury. That’s when Thomas became belligerent and began fighting with the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the altercation, Thomas allegedly spit in the face of one deputy, which resulted in spit getting in the deputy’s eye and mouth.

Officials said the deputy will now have to attend ongoing checkups for the next year to test for any communicable diseases that may have been transmitted during the assault.

A warrant for assault against a first responder has been obtained for Thomas. He remains in jail on $2,248 bond and is expected to appear in court on August 7.