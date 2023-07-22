DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is dead and another has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Smithville home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released a statement on Saturday, July 22, saying agents joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2 a.m. to investigate a shooting in the 100 block of Kings Court Circle.

According to officials, 56-year-old Thomas D. Thomason died as a result of his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities said they determined 39-year-old Jarrett L. Manning of Smithville, was responsible for Thomason’s death.

The TBI reported Manning was arrested Saturday morning and booked into the DeKalb County Jail for a second-degree murder charge. His bond has been set at $500,000.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.