ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of killing another man in 2018 in Antioch now faces criminal homicide charges.

The shooting happened on September 23, 2018, in the parking lot of a plaza in the 2000 block of Antioch Pike, near the intersection of Richards Road.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene they found Jose Louis Vergara dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation shows that Vergara was killed and another man was shot in the ankle during an altercation over a fender-bender.

Teodoro Ortiz, 46, was booked into the Metro Jail early Sunday morning and now faces criminal homicide charges.