Man charged with harassment after altered image of individuals ‘desecrating’ Dickson Co. officer’s grave appears online

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson police have arrested a man after a troubling photograph that circulated on social media which allegedly showed individuals trying to “desecrate” an officer’s grave.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents went to the gravesite of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker to investigate Friday. They determined the photo was not real and had been altered.

Sgt. Baker was killed in the line of duty in May of 2018.

Dickson police tell News 2 Joshua Andrew Garton was taken into custody and faces a charge of harassment. Captain Donny Arnold commended the TBI for moving so quickly with this case.

Lisa Baker, Sgt. Baker’s widow, told News 2 she was disturbed to learn about the image.

“Although I don’t really know what to say in regards to the disrespectful photoshopped image,” Lisa Baker told News 2. “I have lived through the worst and continue to just push forward. There is not much that the people of this world can do to surprise me. All I can do is pray for the lost soul responsible and the safety of our law enforcement.”