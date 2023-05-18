PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While responding to a wreck in Putnam County Wednesday, authorities ended up arresting the driver after they discovered certain items in his possession, including bottles of urine.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a crash along Garrison Road on Wednesday, May 17.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities said they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Dustin Grasty, who had an active local arrest warrant.

Following further investigation, officials said they determined Grasty, who was intoxicated, had driven his vehicle through a fence.

Deputies discovered Grasty had bottles of pills, drug paraphernalia, several debit cards with other peoples’ names on them, and bottles of urine, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to authorities, Grasty was arrested on the warrant, but he was also charged with violation of probation, driving under the influence, simple possession, vandalism, driving on a suspended license, falsification of drug test results, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said Grasty’s bond was set at $14,000 ahead of his June 12 court appearance.