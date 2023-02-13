SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with DUI after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Sumner County deputy’s SUV Saturday morning.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Caine Anderson was driving his 2014 Hyundai Veloster northbound on Highway 76 just after 7:30 a.m. when he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crossed the double yellow lines, crashing into a 2019 Ford Explorer with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hector Hernandez, 27, and his passenger, deputy John Compton, 35, suffered minor injuries while Anderson was not injured, according to the report.

Caine Anderson (Source: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon further investigation, Anderson appeared to also be impaired. He was taken to the Sumner County Jail and was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicular assault, drivers to exercise due care, simple possession of a scheduled VI substance and possession of a scheduled I controlled substance.

Anderson bonded out of jail Saturday, the same day as the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.