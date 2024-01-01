FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars for a DUI after he allegedly struck a house in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 1:57 a.m. on Fransisco Road. Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Daniel Wiseman observed damage to the front of the house and a black truck.

(Source: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Through his investigation, Wiseman identified the driver of the truck as Dwight McKendrick.

He was arrested for driving under the influence and is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $2,100 bond. He has a court date set for April 18, according to the sheriff’s office.