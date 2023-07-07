MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in McMinnville that was investigated by multiple Warren County law enforcement agencies.

According to District Attorney General Chris Stanford with the 31st Judicial District, shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, members of the McMinnville Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Stanford’s office began a joint investigation into an incident at a home on Hardaway Street.

Stanford said the investigation determined Christopher Kaylon Stanton “unlawfully stabbed” Trayton Whipple multiple times outside of the house.

Whipple reportedly died from his injuries shortly after first responders transported him from the scene. The district attorney general said Stanton was charged with criminal homicide in connection with the incident.

“I offer my sincere gratitude to all our law enforcement partners at EMS, 911 dispatch, the McMinnville City Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for their professional and efficient efforts to secure the safety of our community and properly investigate the circumstances of this matter,” Stanford said in a statement released on Thursday, July 6. “Finally, I ask that you join me in prayer and support for the innocent victims left behind to deal with the aftermath of their loss. Also, I ask that you respect the privacy of all involved in this tragic incident.”

On Thursday evening, Stanton was still in the custody of the sheriff’s department, with a bail set at $750,000, according to Stanford.