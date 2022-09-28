RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Zacharius Howse of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first degree murder after he allegedly shot a 32-year-old man on Aug. 14 at Handlebars Grill and Bar, located on East Main Street.

“There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and striking the victim,” Detective Derrick McCullough said. “The victim is recovering.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Howse was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $250,000 bond. A hearing in General Sessions Court is set for Oct. 24.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective McCullough at 615-904-3005. The investigation remains ongoing.