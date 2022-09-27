SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials said he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 69 near Rocky Fork and Almaville Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John Finney, of Castalian Springs, was traveling in a 1997 Toyota Corolla when he failed to maintain his lane and struck a tree on the right shoulder.

A crash report provided by THP shows Finney was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and sustained injuries. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Finney was charged with DUI, which is his 5th offense.

No additional information was immediately released.