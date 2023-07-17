PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said an investigation has led to one man facing multiple child rape charges in Putnam County.

In May, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Department of Children Services about an incident involving two juvenile girls who were touched inappropriately on Dale Lane.

Upon further investigation, the suspect – who was later identified as 54-year-old Alex William Moore – admitted to deputies that he inappropriately touched the girls because he was curious, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alex William Moore (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

On July 10, a detective was granted an indictment by the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for 13 counts of rape of a child against Moore.

Moore was arrested on nine counts of aggravated rape of a child and four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child days later on July 14.

Moore was taken into custody and remains in jail on a $3 million bond. He is expected to appear in court on July 24.