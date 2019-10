GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kevin Cortes, 20, has been arrested and charged in the case involving Sean Cummings. Cortes was charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

This case is still under investigation.

Sean, a 12-year-old boy with autism who was at the center of an Endangered Child Alert, was found safe around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

