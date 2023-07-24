NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of a Goodlettsville restaurant and fled the scene.

Metro police said the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Hooters located at 654 Wade Circle on Saturday, July 23.

According to an arrest report, the victim had pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot when she was approached by a man with dreads and sagging pants.

The man – identified as 19-year-old Demontae McKinney – then pointed a black handgun at the victim’s head and demanded she exit the vehicle, according to an affidavit. McKinney was also accompanied by a woman who reportedly seen getting into the stolen vehicle, which was a 2016 gray Honda Civic.

After the robbery, police said the victim ran toward a hotel and told an officer her vehicle had been stolen.

Officers later located the Civic traveling near Cedar Hill Park and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Metro police said that’s when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 65.

An arrest report states the vehicle struck several cars while weaving in and out of traffic at approximately 100 mph.

The Civic crashed on I-65 near mile marker 93. Metro police said a woman, who was in the driver’s seat, McKinney, and another man all exited the vehicle. The woman fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody a short distance away. Metro police said the woman had five outstanding warrants from Nashville.

According to an arrest report, McKinney was seen running in the southbound lanes of I-65 after the crash. Metro police reported that McKinney hid a gun in gravel along a retaining wall. Officers late discovered the gun, described as a Glock 22 with a full-auto sear switch, in the gravel.

McKinney admitted to hiding the gun, according to an arrest warrant. He was charged with multiple felonies, which include: felony carjacking, felony vehicle theft, felony tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a handgun.