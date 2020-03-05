Man charged after pedestrian killed on Rosa L. Parks Blvd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with Vehicular Homicide after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Nashville more than a month ago.

According to an affidavit, David Towe, 26, was driving a blue Nissan Versa on Jan. 28 around 2:00 p.m.

The victim, 59-year-old Belinda Browning, was trying to cross Rosa L. Parks Blvd near Monroe Street when she was hit, according to Metro police.

The report said witnesses told police they heard tires screeching before Browning was hit.

Police said the speed limit was 35 miles per hour but Towe was driving more than 66 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the victim was not using a sidewalk. However, due to the high number of pedestrians in that area and business entrances, police said driving 31 miles-per-hour over the speed limit creates a substantial risk of death or serious injury.

Towe is now charged with vehicular homicide and has a scheduled court appearance later this month.