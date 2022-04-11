LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – License plate recognition system led to the arrest of a man on Sunday morning after he was caught spray-painting a stolen vehicle in Lebanon.

Officers were dispatched to the South Hartman area near Interstate 40 Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. regarding an alert to a stolen vehicle out of Mississippi. According to Lebanon police, an officer located the stolen vehicle behind a gas station.

Officers say once on scene they spotted a man outside the vehicle who was in the process of spray painting it black. Lebanon police identified the man as Edward Davis Jr, who already has two active warrants out for his arrest in Mississippi for felony vehicle theft.

Davis Jr was arrested and taken to jail without incident Sunday morning.