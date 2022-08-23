HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.

Deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3200 block of Forks River Road, just five miles south of Waverly, after a man called 911 to report he had been shot in the head before the call was dropped due to poor cell reception.

Once on scene, deputies discovered a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim reportedly told deputies that William Scott Burns had shot him, and that the suspect’s sister and daughter were still at the residence being held against their will.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Burns was in a shed working, came out and had an altercation with the 66-year-old. Deputies say he then shot the man at almost point blank range in the face with a 22 rifle and shot him again.

At the scene, deputies observed Burns fleeing in a pickup truck. Burns was stopped when he encountered a roadblock of several deputies’ vehicles and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials were able to locate an adult female victim and child hiding in the woods nearby where they had fled to safety. According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, a second female victim stated that Burns had threatened to kill her with a rifle.

The 66-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt Trauma Center to be treated for critical injuries.

William Scott Burns, of Mc Ewen, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

Burns is currently being held in the Humphreys County Jail on a $1 million bond.