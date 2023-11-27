ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ashland City police fought a man who broke out the back of a police car window on the way to jail.

According to police, it all started when Zachary Hodskins, 27, was taking a rideshare to a rehab center. According to the police report, Hodskins was inebriated and unpredictable, and the rideshare driver let him out in a neighborhood near Caldwell Road.

Police were called to the neighborhood when the suspect was banging on windows of homes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Ashland City Police initially called the rehab center in Dickson about the man. When they said they wouldn’t be able to come get him for hours, police decided they needed to bring him to jail.

On the way to the Cheatham County Jail, ACPD dashcam captured Hodskins suddenly emerging from the back of the moving police car.

The 27-year-old began banging on the roof of the police car while ultimately sitting on the bent window frame as officers converged.

Video from inside the car shows a much different angle. It shows the young man, yelling, angry, and then using his elbow to smash the glass and exit the window.

“He elbowed the back window out and then broke it out and bent the frame on the window of the patrol car,” said Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray.

According to Ray, the inebriated suspect was not initially handcuffed because he was missing a left hand and, at the time of the arrest, was being cooperative and officers didn’t deem it necessary.

“And then they had a pretty good fight to get him under control to get him to jail,” Chief Ray added.

Hodskins is over 6 feet tall and a former college athlete. Once on the ground, the 27-year-old was difficult to control, fighting three officers who even stun-gunned him unsuccessfully.

After several exhausting minutes, officers put leg shackles on Hodskins and secured his right hand.

How Hodskins got to this point is not immediately known, but News 2 has confirmed that he was an outstanding Georgia basketball player who played for the University of Florida from 2014 – 2016. He was even featured on a segment of Good Morning America.

Zachary Hodskins was charged with three counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and destruction of government property.

He bonded out of jail on $26,500 and is scheduled back in court on December 13.