MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man being booked into the Coffee County Jail died Monday morning after corrections staff said they noticed he was “in some type of medical distress.”

According to a news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the 26-year-old man, whose name was not released, was brought to the jail around 6:15 a.m. by another agency for an outstanding warrant and another incident.

The man was in the process of being booked when corrections staff noticed he was experiencing some type of medical incident, the sheriff’s department said. Medical personnel at the facility came to assist and Coffee County EMS was called.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where, according to the sheriff’s department, he later died. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department notified the District Attorney General along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department said an autopsy is being conducted in Nashville. No further information was released.