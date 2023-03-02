HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after being caught with drugs, a gun, and multiple IDs.

According to Hendersonville police, officers approached a truck at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Main Street. While speaking with the driver, identified as Anthony Harp, it was determined Harp did not live at the apartment complex.

While officers spoke with him, they saw multiple bags, purses, and clothing items in the bed and cab of the truck. Officers also found multiple IDs, credit cards, social security cards, a 9mm handgun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The Hendersonville Police Department said investigators confirmed the gun and at least one of the IDs were taken during vehicle burglaries from other jurisdictions.

Harp was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, simple possession of schedule II drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

The investigation remains active.