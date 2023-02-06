HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on multiple child rape charges out of Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Police Department said on Oct. 25, 2022, officers began an investigation that eventually led to the arrest and indictment of 39-year-old Jay Chandler. Chandler has since been charged with the following:

Seven counts for rape of a child

Five counts for statutory rape by an authority figure

24 counts for especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

39 counts for sexual exploitation of a minor

25 counts for sexual exploitation of a minor > 100 images

One count for sexual exploitation of a minor > 50 images

Arraignment is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in Sumner County Court.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.