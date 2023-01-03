HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after stealing from two businesses in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police said on Dec. 21, 2022, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Christian Brothers Automotive located on E. Main Street. Officers arrived and found the front door damaged after an apparent burglary attempt.

Eight days later, officers responded to a report of a burglary to Sherwin Williams on Saundersville Road where the suspect had reportedly forced their way into the business, stolen cash, several paint sprayers and other merchandise.

As officers investigated, they reportedly found that 35-year-old David Valdez of Madison had listed some of the stolen merchandise for sale online.

On Monday, undercover officers arranged to buy the merchandise from Valdez and took him into custody after he arrived with the stolen items. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found on Valdez, according to investigators.

Police determined Valdez was also responsible for the burglary at Christian Brothers Automotive.

He is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Valdez is charged with two counts of burglary, theft over $2,500, vandalism under $1,000 and possession of meth.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile application.