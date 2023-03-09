PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on aggravated burglary charges in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Monday, Feb. 20, deputies went to Bars Mill Road to investigate reports of a shooting. Breanna Nash reportedly saw a man covered in blood as she arrived at her sister’s house and called 911 as the man said he had been shot and needed help.

Nash quickly got back in her car and left the home before a deputy arrived on scene. Once the deputy arrived, he was told a 2022 red GMC Sierra had been stolen from the home and a door on the home had been kicked in, according to investigators.

Deputies said they later identified Skiler Blackwell as the man who broke in and stole the Sierra. He was later found in the Sierra on N. Washington and was taken into custody.

Blackwell has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property. He is being held on a $7,500 bond and has a court date set for Wednesday, March 22.