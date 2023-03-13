PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Linden man was arrested in connection with a house fire in Perry County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Monday, Feb. 13, agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Linden Fire Department in their investigation regarding a fire that happened at a home in the 300 block of Spring Street.

After further investigation, it was determined that James Horn was responsible for setting the home on fire. Horn was reportedly burned in the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the TBI.

Investigators said Horn was taken into custody when he was released from the hospital and has since been charged with one count of reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 bond.