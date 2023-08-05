HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Goodlettsville man is facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hendersonville earlier this week.

The Hendersonville Police Department said it took a report on Thursday, Aug. 3 about an overnight vehicle theft in the 100 block of Monthaven Boulevard.

According to officials, the victim said a spare set of keys for his truck had been stolen during a vehicle burglary in mid-July, which he did not initially report to law enforcement.

When police started investigating the incident, they said they quickly identified 31-year-old Trevor Clark of Goodlettsville, as a suspect.

With some help from Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Millersville Police Department, authorities said Clark was arrested at his home, where the stolen vehicle was also located.

Officials said Clark has been charged with burglary and theft over $2,500. As of Saturday, Aug. 5, he is reportedly being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Clark is set to appear in General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.