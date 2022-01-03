HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was taken into custody Monday after allegedly using counterfeit bills at local businesses.

Clifton Odell, 46, was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail. Police say Odell used counterfeit $100 bills at four Hendersonville businesses between Dec. 21 – 29.

Odell is being held on a $52,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear before the Sumner County General Sessions Court on February 9.

Hendersonville police are asking anyone with information on this case or potentially related counterfeit cases to contact the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.