GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Wednesday for threatening to shoot up a Gallatin Waffle House.

Gallatin police say on Wednesday, officers received a call regarding threats to “shoot up” the Waffle House located in the 600 block of Nashville Pike.

Police arrived and found 23-year-old Christopher Keifer with a 9mm pistol in his waistband. When officers arrested Keifer they found a second gun, 380 caliber pistol, in his pocket.

Keifer is being held in the Sumner County Jail on one charge of aggravated assault.

The Gallatin Police Department credits the responding officers for keeping the customers and staff at Waffle House safe.

Anyone with information related to this or other incidents should call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.