GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Gallatin.

The Gallatin Police Department said 19-year-old Day’Marrion Hall was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide and child endangerment for a shooting that happened Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Chapel Ridge Apartments. A minor was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Hall reportedly also drove his infant child to the apartment complex were the shooting happened, according to investigators.

Police said several other children were playing in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.