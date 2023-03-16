PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for shooting another man in the face at a Cookeville home.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 27, Cody Spear reportedly shot Derrick Borchardt in the face after they got into an argument at a home on E. Whitehall Road in Cookeville.

On Tuesday, March 7, Spear was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault causing bodily injury, according to investigators.

Spear is being held on a $200,000 bond and has a court date set for Monday, March 20.