HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges following an incident that occurred at apartment complex in Hendersonville over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 20, the Hendersonville Police Department was alerted to a reported sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours at the Wessington Apartments, located in the 300 block of Old Shackle Island Road.

Nathan Parks (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Officials reported that 35-year-old Nathan Parks was responsible for the alleged assault. Parks was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

The Hendersonville Police Department did not provide any additional details regarding the alleged assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.