HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges after police in Hendersonville said they received a report on Monday about sexual assault of an underage girl.

The Hendersonville Police Department said detectives investigated the report, adding that evidence revealed “sexual assault incidents did occur.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities announced that 43-year-old Christopher H. Alessio was arrested for the following charges:

Rape of a child

Rape

Aggravated sexual battery

Sexual battery by an authority figure

Alessio’s bond was set at $300,000, police reported.

According to officials, a court date is scheduled for Dec. 14 in the General Sessions Court.

If you have any information about this incident or others like it, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.