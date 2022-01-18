PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man wanted for rape of a child charges.

John Stephen Walker, from Lobelville, was taken into custody on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Monday night to a sexual assault complaint. Walker was named in the complaint. Walker left the scene before deputies arrived.

Walker was arrested following a short foot pursuit in Hardeman County.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems credited good police work and statewide information sharing for locating Walker quickly.