GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Giles County investigators are working a disturbing case where an alleged exhibitionist gained access to schools and churches without authorization and then posted what investigators called “troubling videos to social media sites.”

Giles County investigators told News 2 this all came to their attention over the Christmas break. That’s when authorities said a man allegedly went into Richland High School through an unlocked door and began posting concerning videos to the internet.

According to the arrest affidavit, on the morning of Dec. 21 from about 12:40 a.m. to 3:15 a.m., a man, now identified as 40-year-old James Childress, was seen walking all over the school.

Deputies said he was wearing a mini skirt as he went from room to room inside the school.

According to investigators, the videos uploaded to social media sites include showed Childress shooting basketballs in the gym.

There was also a video that showed him on top of a long table in the library, strutting back and forth like it was a catwalk. At one point, deputies said he stopped to take a lewd photo.

Authorities showed News 2 pictures Childress standing over the vice principal’s desk. According to investigators, he was wearing a short mini skirt and his backside was exposed.

“He was doing some very bizarre things that are very concerning,” Sheriff Kyle Helton said.

When asked if this might be a call for help because Childress allegedly posted these pictures online for all to see, Helton said it was possible, adding that Childress, in his words, needs help.

As it relates to the entry of the school through an unlocked door, Helton said school was out, but there were a variety of activities going on at the school and someone obviously forgot to secure one of the school’s many doors.

Helton said he has addressed the issue with the Giles County School Superintendent and she has also spoken to her staff regarding the issue.

Equally as concerning to Giles County authorities is the fact that Childress appeared to have gained access into a Giles County church on another occasion.

According to deputies, the video showed Childress kneeling before the alter and doing lewd things.

According to deputies, one video showed Childress exiting the church in broad daylight, wearing no clothes and a long-haired wig. Childress then appeared to walk to a pick up truck, and then the video reportedly flashed a graphic overhead with an arrow pointing to a security camera.

“Going into somewhere is illegal anywhere on its face, but going in and doing these bizarre acts is very concerning,” Helton said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Childress was once arrested for aggravated assault in November of 2013.

Records showed he was sentenced to four years suspended probation in addition to 30 days in jail. He was discharged from Lawrenceburg and placed on probation on Aug. 27, 2019.

According to Helton, there was evidence to believe Childress has done this multiple times before in other jurisdictions that may include Maury, Marshall, and Lawrence counties.

Investigators showed News 2 a post they said showed Childress wearing very minimal clothing inside the lobby of a Lawrence County movie theater.

“It’s very concerning to us and the community,” Helton said.

Childress was charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing in relation to the Giles County incidents. He posted a $2,000 bond and was released from jail.

Helton said the investigation is active and more charges are probable.

Vickie Beard, director of Giles County Schools, sent News 2 the following statement:

“As soon as we knew of this situation, we turned all information over to local law enforcement. We take school safety and security very seriously in Giles County and will continue examining our protocols to ensure a safe environment for our students and employees.”