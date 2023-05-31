FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of groping a teen at a Cool Springs movie theater has been arrested.

Franklin police said 27-year-old Gabriel Ward of Columbia allegedly sexually groped a 14-year-old boy Friday in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema.

Authorities announced Wednesday that Ward was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Ward is also a convicted felon and was out of custody and on probation when he assaulted the teen.

“No one, especially one of our community’s kids, should be assaulted the way this teen was,” said Lt. Charlie Warner with the Franklin Police Department. “The victim, his parents, and our team are all relieved by the suspect’s quick identification and arrest. We’re beyond thankful for an engaged community who played a big part in helping to make that happen.”