Man arrested for DUI after taking heroin and crashing with his grandson in the backseat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that they responded to a crash at Trevecca & Douglas Avenue to find William Brewington had crashed his car head on into an electric pole. His grandson was in the backseat. Paramedics say the grandson had minor injuries.

They say Brewington was uncooperative and slurring his words. They took him into the ambulance for treatment and he became unresponsive. They gave him NARCAN and he woke up. Brewington then admitted to using heroin. He claims this is the first time he has used the drug. He was arrested for driving under the influence. Police say he has a history of previous driving on suspended charges, and with DUI with a charge in 1978 and 1980.

His driver’s license was suspended.