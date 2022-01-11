HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hendersonville Dunkin twice in one morning.

Police were called to the Dunkin at 206 Indian Lake Boulevard on December 29 after employees heard someone leaving the building as they arrived to work.

Investigators discovered someone had broken in through the drive-thru window and two registers had been taken. After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators said the suspect burglarized the business twice during the morning hours.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle that had been stolen from Tyson Foods in Goodlettsville the week prior.

On Tuesday, police arrested 33-year-old Reagan M. Durocher. He was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft over $1,000, and one count of vandalism under $1,000.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.