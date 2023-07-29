LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Summertown man has been arrested as the result of an investigation into two Lawrence County fires from last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said its special agent fire investigators joined members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence County Fire and Rescue on June 29 to investigate two fire scenes in Summertown.

According to officials, the first fire happened on June 28 along Dukes Park Road, followed by a second fire on June 29 along Davis Street.

Not only did the investigation reveal both fires were incendiary, but it also uncovered information indicating 32-year-old Robert Lee Ream was responsible for setting the fires, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Lawrence County Grand Jury indicted Ream for two counts of arson, according to the TBI. Ream was taken into custody and brought to the Lawrence County Jail, where he is reportedly being held on a $30,000 bond.