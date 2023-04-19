JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gainesboro man has been taken into custody following a months-long investigation into a residential fire in Jackson County.

In August 2022, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said its agents joined members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fire that happened at a home along Dodson Branch Highway.

Over the course of the case, not only did authorities discover information indicating the fire was incendiary, but they also identified Jeffrey Todd Wilmoth as the person responsible for setting the fire, according to officials.

On Monday, April 17, the TBI said the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 52-year-old Wilmoth with one count of arson.

Two days later, Wilmoth was reportedly arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.