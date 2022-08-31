SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Smyrna gas station clerk Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, arrested Keanthony Williams, 31.

Williams is facing charges for attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Patterson, 34.

Williams was taken into custody at a residence in Davidson County.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation and investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and gather more information.