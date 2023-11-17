PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody in Putnam County amid a child rape investigation.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer (SRO) notified a detective on Thursday, Nov. 16 after a student reported being sexually assaulted by a man.

The SRO and the detective conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Franco Mateo Francisco, authorities said.

Franco Mateo Francisco (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Francisco has been charged with aggravated rape of a child. He is reportedly being held without bond ahead of his Dec. 18 court date.

No additional details have been shared about this investigation.